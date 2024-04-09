Rugby Club World Cup set to start in 2028

Suleiman Hartzenberg in action for the Stormers at the Cape Town Stadium. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Sydney — Negotiations between stakeholders have cleared a path for a 16-team rugby Club World Cup to bring the best sides from the northern and southern hemispheres together starting in 2028, multiple media reports said on Tuesday.
Making room for the quadrennial tournament would require calendar changes to leagues in Europe and Australasia but the desire to get it going meant adjustments to carve out a four-week June window had been agreed, the reports said.
The top eight teams from Europe’s Champions Cup, which also includes SA sides, would qualify along with the best six Super Rugby Pacific outfits and two other clubs, probably from Japan.
Qualification would be meritocratic, the reports said, meaning some major rugby-playing nations could be unrepresented if their teams were not performing well.
* Andrew Strawbridge would join England as an assistant coach and coaching adviser ahead of the summer tour of Japan and New Zealand, head coach Steve Borthwick said on Tuesday.
The 59-year-old has been appointed to a permanent role after coming in on a temporary basis as a skills consultant in January when it was also announced that Kevin Sinfield would leave his assistant coach role after the summer tours.
Strawbridge was with the England team in the first four weeks of their Six Nations campaign.
The New Zealander was a skills consultant with the All Blacks, helping them reach the final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
He previously coached at North Harbour and Auckland, worked with New Zealand’s highly successful under-20s team, and spent several years with Waikato.
“His extensive coaching experience in Super Rugby and the international arena, as well as his expertise in player development, complements our existing coaching group well,” Borthwick said.
Strawbridge said he had been impressed with England’s desire to grow and compete during his time with the squad in the Six Nations.
“I am immensely proud to be involved in the England coaching group and look forward to playing a part in helping the team achieve its goals,” he added.
Reuters
