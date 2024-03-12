Kolisi still part of Bok plans but Erasmus may opt for new captain

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Double World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi is playing excellent rugby for French club Racing 92 and will be considered for SA in 2024, though he may not lead the side, coach Rassie Erasmus said on Tuesday.
Erasmus left his role as director of rugby to return as head coach of the Springboks as they move towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia and has hinted that some of the “old guard” will be phased out over the next few seasons.
Eighteen of the Springboks’ 33-player squad at the 2023 World Cup in France were over the age of 30, with Kolisi turning 33 in June.
“Siya is playing some of his best rugby, but I prefer to have my captain locally based as that allows for more interaction,” Erasmus said
“This is a unique situation and I think he [Kolisi] will play some Test matches, he certainly wants to, but we are not sure about the captaincy.”
Erasmus said they outlined a timeline for each player when he was appointed coach six years ago.
“In 2018 we had a road map for the players and we said: ‘Where will this guy be in 2019, 2023 and 2027?’ We know exactly which players can only last another year, and we have given them the task to help the youngsters before they leave.
“But it is a challenge to tell a player, ‘OK, you must stop now’. We have guys in their 30s who believe they can win another World Cup.”
