Sport / Rugby

Sharks looking to touring Lions for lessons

Coach keen for his side to play at high intensity in preparation for later in the year

05 July 2021 - 15:35 Mark Gleeson
Sharks coach Sean Everitt. Picture: CHRIS HYDE/GETTY IMAGES
Sharks coach Sean Everitt. Picture: CHRIS HYDE/GETTY IMAGES

The Sharks are hoping that playing against the touring British & Irish Lions on Wednesday will prepare them for the new northern hemisphere United Rugby Championship this year, coach Sean Everitt said as he named his line-up on Monday. 

The Sharks are one of four SA sides that will compete in an expanded competition, previously known as the PRO14, against Irish, Italian, Scottish and Welsh clubs next season.

“The chief goal is that we go into this game well prepared and for the players to understand what’s coming their way. Not many of our players have international experience and that includes Super Rugby, so this is a big challenge,” Everitt said at a news conference.

“In Europe, there is a big emphasis on ball in play and we have had a plan to increase our tempo too in recent matches. It is something we have been working on and we do want to play at a high intensity because that’s obviously preparation for later in the year and this game is going to be a test of where we are at.”

It is the second match for the visiting Lions, who kicked off their tour with a comfortable win over their Johannesburg namesake, the Gauteng Lions, putting pressure on the Sharks to provide more of a challenge on Wednesday.

“We are also a proud rugby nation and we don’t want to be rolled over by touring teams so we have an opportunity to improve on the [local] Lions’ performance at the weekend and we are certainly going to grab that opportunity with both hands,” the Sharks coach promised.

They made only one change from the team that narrowly lost to Western Province in the Currie Cup last week with Phepsi Buthelezi returning from mild concussion to captain the team.

The Sharks have had to move the match from their home base in Durban to Ellis Park in Johannesburg because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Reuters

Sharks squad: 15-Manie Libbok, 14-Werner Kok, 13-Jeremy Ward, 12-Marius Louw, 11-Thaakir Abrahams, 10-Curwin Bosch, 9-Jaden Hendrikse, 8-Phepsi Buthelezi (capt), 7-Thembelani Bholi, 6-James Venter, 5. Hyron Andrews, 4-Ruben van Heerden, 3-Khutha Mchunu, 2-Fez Mbatha, 1-Khwezi Mona Replacements: 16-Kerron van Vuuren, 17-Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18-Wiehahn Herbst, 19-JJ van der Mescht, 20-Reniel Hugo, 21-Dylan Richardson, 22-Grant Williams, 23-Anthony Volmink.

Lions coach puts off Test team selection

Warren Gatland says there is no rush as there are still four tour games before the first Test
Sport
20 hours ago

Sparkling individual performances as Lions kick off SA tour

Coach Warren Gatland says ‘the guy on the left wing did OK’ in scoring four tries
Sport
22 hours ago

GAVIN RICH: Lions’ rout shows threat diluted teams hold to provinces’ viability

Without Bok stars, regional outfits are less likely to reengage support like it used to
Opinion
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Strong Springbok team named to face Georgia
Sport / Rugby
2.
Kolisi’s Boks out to lift the mood of South ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Rainbow Bridge odds cut for Durban July as ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Barty wins Blinkova battle to reach Wimbledon ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Gatland impressed with Lions competition in squad ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Jannie du Plessis provides experience for Lions against tourists

Sport / Rugby

Mostert expects Lions to bully Bok forwards as lock trio battle injuries

Sport / Rugby

The good, the jab and the rugby ... Bulls hit the road

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.