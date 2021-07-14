Bok mental wellbeing crucial, says Erasmus
SA’s director of rugby says Lions series has not lost credibility
14 July 2021 - 17:34
Managing the mental wellbeing of his players will be crucial for Rassie Erasmus as the Springboks prepare for Tests against the British and Irish Lions, Argentina and eight weeks away from home in Australia.
SA’s director of rugby says the Lions series has not lost any credibility despite Covid-19 outbreaks which have hampered his team’s preparations...
