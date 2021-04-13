Sport / Rugby

Jantjies on his way to France as a medical joker

Lions player will be added to French Top 14 side Pau’s squad as an injury replacement

13 April 2021 - 17:39 Liam Del Carme
Elton Jantjies. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/Ashley Vlotman
Lions talisman Elton Jantjies may have played his last game for the franchise.

The green light has been given for him to join French Top 14 side Pau as a medical joker. His contract with the Lions expires in June and unless he concludes a new deal‚ he would have played his last game for the team.

“Upon request from Elton Jantjies and in conjunction with SA Rugby‚ Lions Rugby Company has released the player for an opportunity as medical joker with French club Pau in preparation for the British & Irish Lions‚” the franchise said in a statement.

With the domestic season having ground to a halt‚ it was felt that Jantjies’ interests‚ whose last Test was against Canada in Kobe, Japan during the 2019 Rugby World Cup‚ was better served in Europe. SA Rugby gave its blessing for the move as Jantjies will get game time in one of the sport’s most unforgiving leagues.

With Handré Pollard still recovering from long-term injury‚ Jantjies will almost certainly be in the Boks mix for the much anticipated series against the British & Irish Lions. Pollard ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament while on duty for Montpellier in September 2020.

Jantjies will be joining the struggling team in the Pyrenees effectively a player that is added to a squad as an injury replacement. Pau have had it tough winning just six of their Top 14 games this season. They are second-last on the points table‚ though well above Agen.

Lourens Adriaanse‚ Jesse Mogg‚ Ben Mowen and Luke Whitelock are other former Super Rugby players at the club.

The 30-year-old Jantjies’ only other experience playing abroad was with the Japanese outfit‚ NTT Shining Arcs‚ which he represented between 2014 and 2018.

