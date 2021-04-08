Sport / Rugby

World Cup winner Wiese recovering after heart attack

Former Springbok lock has a stent inserted into vein after admission to hospital

08 April 2021 - 15:10 Liam Del Carme
Kobus Wiese of SA during a match between SA and France on December 7 1996. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MARK LEECH
Rugby World Cup hero Kobus Wiese is recuperating in a Cape Town hospital after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday.

Wiese‚ who was part of the team that was victorious in the 1995 edition of the tournament‚ was initially admitted to a Paarl hospital but the 56-year old former lock was transferred to the Mediclinic in Panorama in Cape Town’s northern suburbs.

According to news reports‚ he underwent a procedure to have an intravascular stent inserted into a narrowed vein.

Close friend and former Springbok teammate Toks van der Linde spoke of Wiese’s condition.

“I spoke to Kobus this morning and he’s OK‚” Van der Linde said. “He’s a very big pal of mine. We have been friends since 1995. He is a strong man.”

Wiese, who after his playing days turned television presenter and pundit, has become a popular member of SuperSport’s on-screen line-up.

His temporary absence from their line-up in 2020 was widely bemoaned.

Wiese‚ a behemoth of a man‚ ran out in 18 Tests between 1993 and 1996. He also played 128 matches for Transvaal/Golden Lions.

Wiese is also a successful businessman after entering the coffee trade in 1994.

