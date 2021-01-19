Sport / Rugby

The cup that curries little favour defended by Erasmus

World Cup Bok coach praises players for perseverance in an anomaly of a Currie Cup season

19 January 2021 - 16:30 George Byron
Dawie Snyman and Herschel Jantjies during a Western Province virtual press conference on Tuesday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Dawie Snyman and Herschel Jantjies during a Western Province virtual press conference on Tuesday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN

SA director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has raced to defend the Currie Cup after the standard of play in the tournament was questioned by two former Springbok coaches.

Former Bok mentors Peter de Villiers and Nick Mallett have both voiced disquiet about the tournament‚ saying an opportunity has been missed to improve skills. De Villiers’ concerns have been shared by erstwhile SA assistant coach Swys de Bruin.

With high-profile Currie Cup semifinals set to be played this weekend‚ SA’s top franchises will be under intense scrutiny. In the first match at 2pm‚ the Bulls face the Lions in Pretoria. Focus will then switch to Newlands in Cape Town for the second semifinal between Western Province and the Sharks at 4.30pm.

The two winning teams will battle it out in the final on January 30.

“The 2020 Carling Currie Cup was certainly an anomaly with the Covid-19 pandemic creating a cloud of uncertainty both in terms of training and the match schedule‚” Erasmus said. “I would like to thank all the teams for their perseverance and the admirable way in which they responded to these challenges.

“This season tested the coaches‚ players‚ management staff and the provincial unions in a variety of ways and‚ despite this‚ we are preparing for an exciting end to the season where a champion will be crowned.

“Those who experienced the trials and tribulations of this season first-hand will probably have a true understanding about what the season involved‚” he added.

“The cancellation and postponement of matches‚ players and management being out of action for 16 days after contracting the virus‚ matches in 37°C heat‚ and team members spending Christmas and New Year away from their families for the first time are only a few of the changes they had to adjust to this year.”

De Villiers said: “We don’t have great skills that we could have worked on. This Currie Cup was not what everyone wanted. We just wanted to have better players when we host international teams later in the year. I think we missed the opportunity to do this.”

Mallett feels SA teams are not fulfilling their obligation to entertain fans. “We have to remember that we are in the entertainment business in rugby and we need to entertain people. People get entertained by watching tries being scored through good passing‚ good lines of running‚ timing and good stepping.”

De Bruin‚ who served as the Springboks’ attack coach under Erasmus in 2018‚ agreed with Mallett. “In Super Rugby‚ in 2017 and 2018‚ we had 35 minutes of continuing play on average.

“We aimed for 40‚ if we got 35 or 36 we were happy. I spoke to one of the analysts and in the Currie Cup they’re hitting 24‚ 25‚ 26 minutes. So‚ out of 80 minutes‚ you see 25 minutes of rugby and that’s a problem.”

Sharks-Western Province Currie Cup fixture abandoned

Decision taken to cancel Saturday's match at Newlands after a number of positive Covid-19 tests in the Sharks camp
Sport
1 week ago

Lions overpower Sharks in error-strewn Currie Cup clash

Victory lifts team to second position on the log
Sport
4 weeks ago

GAVIN RICH: We should be reflecting on what we’ve learnt since rugby restarted

If you want to get bums on seats once fans are allowed to go to matches, then afternoon or late afternoon is the time the game should be played
Opinion
1 month ago

BIG READ: A rugby Test tour of biblical proportions is shaping up

Peter De Villiers suspects the British and Irish Lions are determined to avenge their 2009 loss with next year's tour
Life
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: Tight security in Pakistan has ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Remaining unbeaten is not the goal, says Sundowns ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
No rest as Orlando Pirates pick up the pieces
Sport / Soccer
4.
Monaco says F1 grand prix will go ahead in 2021
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Jake White bullish ahead of Lions semifinal
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Jake White bullish ahead of Lions semifinal

Sport / Rugby

Sharks wary of WP set-piece in Newlands showdown

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.