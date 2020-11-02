NZ putting foot down for Tri-Nations title

Sydney — Australian rugby fans wallowing in Saturday’s record defeat to New Zealand should not expect any respite in Brisbane next weekend with their trans-Tasman neighbours already turning their attention to securing the Tri-Nations title.

The All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup for an 18th successive season with their 43-5 victory at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium, then celebrated by pouring what lock Scott Barrett said was about “40-odd” bottles of beer into the trophy.

Hooker Codie Taylor, however, said their celebrations were brief, and the team were reminded on Monday what coach Ian Foster and his staff expected of them against the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday and in later Tests against Argentina.

“It was made pretty clear that it’s time to move forward and there is a whole new challenge ahead,” Taylor said. “We want to win that [the Tri-Nations].”

Foster is not expected to change much for the clash at Lang Park, with the All Blacks showing improvement each week and the dual-playmaking tactic of Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett finally paying dividends.

The All Blacks have outscored the Wallabies 70-12 in the last two Tests but Taylor said Dave Rennie’s side had already shown what they could do when everything clicked. Taylor also said he had spoken to Michael Hooper after the match and while the Wallabies captain was disappointed, he still had confidence in the team and in what Rennie was trying to instil.

“When you’re hearing that from a team that has lost, you’re going to have stay on your toes because they’re confident in what they want to achieve,” Taylor said.

“I expect them to throw everything at us. I’m sure their focus is the Tri-Nations as well, but in terms of playing us they have got nothing to lose.”

And rookie Aussie scrumhalf Tate McDermott has promised the Wallabies will “make amends” for their record loss. McDermott made his Test debut off the bench last Saturday at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium but was unable to prevent Rennie’s side from slumping to their biggest defeat to the All Blacks.

Australia surrendered the Bledisloe Cup but will look to salvage pride at Lang Park on Saturday, said the 22-year-old.

“For us, we’re going in with the same mindset of making amends and doing our best out there, which is what we didn’t put up on the weekend,” the Reds’ McDermott said on Monday.

“I’m not big on making promises, but what I will promise is that there will be a better showing on the weekend than there was. Whoever gets selected I’m sure they’ll do a wonderful job and represent Australia with pride and passion that probably wasn’t there on the weekend.”

With Covid-19 travel restrictions in place, McDermott’s family was unable to travel to Sydney to watch the young scrumhalf, who earned his spot in Rennie’s squad after a solid Super Rugby AU tournament.

McDermott is unlikely to budge Nic White from the starting No 9 position but would be thrilled with another chance off the bench in Brisbane.

“I’m not sure if I’m playing but if I was to be selected it would be unreal ... I’m going to be buzzing,” said McDermott, whose Reds teammate Fraser McReight, a loose forward, also made his Test debut off the bench.

“I’ve got my whole family up there ... it’s going to be an awesome night for anyone involved, particularly if you’re a Queenslander.”

Reuters