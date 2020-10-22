Sport / Rugby

Ireland look to beat Italy and set up Six Nations cliffhanger

Coach Andy Farrell warns about a possible surprise from the Italians who like to throw the ball around and can be dangerous

22 October 2020 - 15:26 Mark Gleeson
Picture: 123RF/RADUTUTA
Picture: 123RF/RADUTUTA

A convincing victory for Ireland at home to Italy on Saturday could set up a cliffhanger on the final day of the long delayed Six Nations competition next weekend.

Ireland have a game in hand in the competition, which was halted in March by the Covid-19 outbreak. If they score a bonus-point victory at the Aviva Stadium it would hand them a five point haul, one ahead of England and France going into the last set of matches on October 31.

Ireland complete their programme away in Paris against France while England finish off their delayed fixture list in Rome against Italy at the end of October and would look to be in the driving seat for silverware. But to be in the mix, Ireland must first ensure success this Saturday.

“The most important thing for us is that we win, get the result. That’s what this game is about and it’s what we’re focused on,” said captain Johnny Sexton this week in the build-up to the game.

But while Italy have lost 25 successive Six Nations clashes, stretching back to 2015, there is no guarantee of an Irish romp as international rugby in the northern hemisphere returns after a lengthy hiatus and amid much changed circumstances.

Ireland will not have the backing of their passionate fans, have lost senior players to injury and suspension, are dealing with a strict new Covid-19 lockdown in their country, and coach Andy Farrell has warned about a possible Italian surprise.

“They have nothing to lose and I like the style of rugby they want to play. They’re throwing the ball around and they’ll be dangerous on Saturday so they’ll have a shout in how we play as well,” he said. 

Reuters

Lions go into fix-it mode before meeting Cheetahs

Gauteng side has played with pluck and purpose but a lot of work still needs to be done
Sport
1 day ago

GAVIN RICH: Boks must stay in touch with rivals while not playing international rugby

The heat is on Rassie Erasmus and  coach Jacques Nienaber to find innovative ways to ensure players are up to muster when Lions arrive
Opinion
3 days ago

New boy Caleb Clarke sparks All Blacks to commanding win

Authoritative victory gives the All Blacks the advantage in retaining the Bledisloe Cup
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Delving into the environmental and ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Race is on as Italians start testing America’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
England cricket tour confirmed
Sport / Cricket
4.
Sundowns set to have a big clear out of players
Sport / Soccer
5.
Tiger on the hunt for PGA Tour wins record
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.