Nollis Marais joins Bulls coaching staff

27 May 2020 - 16:13 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Nollis Marais. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN
After signing eight players during a flurry of activity in the past few weeks‚ Bulls director of rugby Jake White turned his attention to strengthening the back-room staff on Wednesday as part of the overhaul at Loftus.

The franchise confirmed that Nollis Marais has joined the coaching staff as breakdown specialist with Joey Mongalo arriving from the Lions as defence coach.

In other coaching developments‚ Russell Winter will work as forwards coach‚ Chris Rossouw will continue as backline coach and Pine Pienaar moves from defence coach to technical adviser.

“Teams have always had consultants or forwards coaches addressing the breakdown as part of their broader roles. This will become a key focus area for us, especially with the breakdown laws being changed,” White said.

“It also speaks to the type of rugby we will be looking to play. Nollis has been around the block and knows exactly what we need. I have no doubt that he is the perfect man for this job‚” White added.

Mongalo‚ who was schooled a few blocks away from Loftus at Pretoria High School‚ joins from the Lions where he spent a decade. He served in several roles at Ellis Park‚ including defence and attack coach.

He is no stranger to the Bulls as he represented the union in the Currie Cup and various junior campaigns that yielded an SA Rugby U-20 championship title and two SA Rugby U-21 championship titles.

Mongalo served as assistant coach to the Junior Boks in 2016‚ as director of coaching at King Edward VII School in Johannesburg, and as  defence coach for Wits in the Varsity Cup.

White confirmed that he will appoint a new scrum coach to replace Daan Human, who has been released to the Springboks.

