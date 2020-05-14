Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: What will the world be like when this whole thing ends? Lives are like a fat dachshund stop-starting her way across an empty field BL PREMIUM

I live beside a school’s field. I can see the posts of the middle rugby field, the main one, from my stoep. The hadedas sit on the crossbar most days, cawing away for no other good reason than to invite scorn and ire.

All the houses in our part of the street have gates that allow us to access the fields directly. It’s like having the biggest backyard in the world, one that you don’t have to mow or water or weed.