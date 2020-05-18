Sport / Rugby

Aussie rugby trio suspended for refusing pay cut

18 May 2020 - 15:35 Agency Staff
Australia's Izack Rodda during the Quilter Autumn International at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: PAUL HARDING / GETTY IMAGES
Australia's Izack Rodda during the Quilter Autumn International at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: PAUL HARDING / GETTY IMAGES

Brisbane — Wallabies forward Izack Rodda and two Reds teammates who refused to take a pay cut negotiated during the coronavirus shutdown were suspended as the team resumed training on Monday.

The 21-cap Australia Test second-row Rodda, Isaac Lucas and Harry Hockings rejected a deal that results in the country’s professional rugby players taking a 60% pay cut over six months to help the game avoid insolvency.

The agreement, which covers 192 players, was reached after three weeks of discussions among Rugby Australia (RA), the country’s four Super Rugby teams and the Rugby Union Players Association.

Minimum earnings were set at $958 a fortnight — the same as Australia’s emergency government entitlements.

Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) said the trio were suspended after their agent notified the state governing body of their stance.

“We understand this situation is difficult for everyone and individual decisions need to be made to protect the long-term viability of rugby in Queensland,” QRU CEO David Hanham said.

“As we have outlined before, these conditions are necessary at present and allow the QRU to create a financial bridge to the other side of this pandemic.”

RA director of rugby Scott Johnson said it was “an unfortunate situation” given an agreement had already been reached while the game navigates the Covid-19 situation.

“We want the players to remain in Australia and honour their contracts with the Reds and Rugby Australia,” he said. “We are aware they are looking at their legal position, but we hope this can be resolved with the players as soon as possible and we will keep an open dialogue with them.”

The game has been shut down in Australia since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but plans have been drawn up to restart domestic play early in July as restrictions ease. Players were returning to training on Monday for the first time in two months.

As well as slashing players’ salaries, RA put 75% of staff on unpaid leave after warning it could lose $77.5m in revenue if the rest of the season was lost.

AFP

Milner-Skudder ready for a second wind in his rugby career

After going through years of struggle with his injury, the former All Blacks winger wants to fly when the season starts
Sport
2 hours ago

GAVIN RICH: Attitude to WP’s attempts to retain Pieter-Steph du Toit is baffling

Losing primary assets significantly weakens SA rugby’s chances of recovery when pandemic is over
Opinion
21 hours ago

New Zealand’s Super Rugby players return to training

First meetings of teams for practice start on Monday ahead of opening of domestic competition
Sport
1 day ago

Rugby teams expect to hang on to their top players

Pay cuts and uncertainty about resumption in play due to pandemic look unlikely to lead to an exodus
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Frank Lampard hopes to keep his Blues squad ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
This day in history: Schumacher and Serena shine
Sport / Other Sport
3.
More than 6-million Germans tune in for restart ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Crown Chiefs champions if league cannot be ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
English Premier League clubs to vote on return to ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Bulls sign veteran wing Aplon

Sport / Rugby

Kiwi rugby players will have a head-start on their SA counterparts

Sport / Rugby

New Bok coach lays out his plans

Sport / Rugby

Japan’s Sunwolves keen to play in Aussie competition

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.