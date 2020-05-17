New Zealand’s Super Rugby players return to training

Wellington — New Zealand’s Super Rugby players will begin what coaches have deemed to be a “second preseason” on Monday as they return to training following a relaxation of health and travel restrictions imposed after the coronavirus pandemic.

Southern hemisphere rugby’s governing body Sanzaar postponed the Super Rugby season in March after just seven weeks of the competition as governments responded to the spreading pandemic with border closures and travel shutdowns.

New Zealand’s government also introduced a nationwide lockdown before it loosened restrictions in late April and then further eased them last Thursday, allowing for the resumption of professional sport.

New Zealand Rugby, facing a multimillion-dollar loss in 2020 due to the pandemic, announced earlier last week a new domestic competition involving its five Super Rugby teams would start on June 13.

Players are expected to turn up for their first meetings on Monday and then ease into training to allow their bodies to get used to the high-impact collisions they can expect to face again in June.

“Along with everyone else, this period of time [away] makes a rugby player’s body feel pretty good,” Crusaders coach Scott Robertson told Stuff Media on Sunday. “It is going to be a second preseason for us in many ways.”

New Zealand Rugby has implemented stringent health protocols for each team, restricting their “bubbles” and scheduling games in the 10-week competition for afternoons or early evening so teams can fly in and out on the same day.

Matches will also be played in empty venues until the government and health officials determine it is safe to lift social-distancing rules and crowd-size restrictions.