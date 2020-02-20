Sport / Rugby

Bulls coach admits the pressure for a win is mounting

Little about the team has intimidated the opposition, but Pote Human hopes they can at last get their game together

20 February 2020 - 16:52 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Pote Human. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG

The Bulls have not won a game in Super Rugby this season and pressure is slowly starting to tell on coach Pote Human.

The Pretoria side were not able to score tries in defeats to the Stormers and Sharks and will be grateful that they will be at home for the first time in this campaign when they host the Blues at Loftus on Saturday.

Except for a creditable first-half showing against the Sharks and a late charge against the Stormers‚ nothing about the Bulls has intimidated the opposition.

The Blues are not the best of travellers‚ especially to Pretoria, where they have not won since 2012. But they have already got a win on the road and beat the Waratahs in week two‚ something the Bulls cannot boast.

Human remained optimistic about a home turnaround before they go on tour‚ with the mentor adding they have worked hard on their attacking flaws.

“It’s not a sprint and we can still come back. If we can win the next three games at Loftus Versfeld and take that attitude with us overseas‚ we could have a great tour. Yes‚ the pressure is on us. It’s a home game and we haven’t got any log points‚ so it’s a must that we perform‚” Human said.

“In the away losses‚ we really worked hard on our attack. I’m looking forward to Saturday and I really hope it won’t be raining. I’m happy with where the players are and I’m very confident.”

For the Bulls to turn the corner‚ identifying and using opportunities is paramount. That is something they failed to do in the derby losses in Durban and Cape Town.

If the weather remains fair on Saturday‚ Human expects his team to apply the lessons of the past two weeks.

“We didn’t use our opportunities well. Against the Sharks‚ we could have won that game and against the Stormers‚ I really thought the forwards played very well. We had the opportunities and we didn’t convert.

“That’s something that really bothers us and we’ve been working  hard on that over the past two weeks. I hope it’ll come off on Saturday‚” Human said.

1 day ago

Sharks to face Hurricanes without Bosch

Star flyhalf has steered the local side to their two victories so far this season but has had to unexpectedly return to SA
1 week ago

