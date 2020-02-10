Sport / Rugby

Green lights up Lions backline

10 February 2020 - 16:50 Liam Del Carme
Tyrone Green of the Lions scores a try during the Super Rugby match against the Reds at Ellis Park. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI / GALLO IMAGES
Tyrone Green of the Lions scores a try during the Super Rugby match against the Reds at Ellis Park. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI / GALLO IMAGES

Tyrone Green proved a real dynamo in the Lions’ backline in their 27-20 Super Rugby win over the Reds at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

He dotted down twice and almost had a hat-trick, but it was not the first time he proved the catalyst in a Lions’ jersey. He routinely plays with verve and vigour, and on Saturday it was the Reds’ turn to feel his energy and intensity, despite soggy conditions that were hardly tailored for flamboyant contributions on the wing.

Green ran hard, pinballing out of tackles with familiar gusto. He plays at one speed irrespective of the conditions.

“That is my mindset. The conditions don’t matter. The mindset stays the same. Keep doing what you’re doing. You can’t let external factors change your game,” said Green in short, deliberate sound bites.

He was involved in a few skirmishes against the Reds, but generally proved a handful, even at close quarters.

“That was my first try in Super Rugby, so I’m very chuffed about it,” he said, with some swelling above his left eye after the match. “But all the work came from the inside, the centres, the flyhalf, the forwards. It is my job to finish all that hard work off,” said the 21-year-old.

He almost had a hat-trick, but his foot dragged on the touchline as he crashed over in the right-hand corner.

“I’m happy with the two tries,” he said modestly.

His challenge becomes bigger this week as the Lions are due to play log leaders the Stormers at Ellis Park on Saturday. He is likely to go head-to-head with Seabelo Senatla, who also scored a try at the weekend.

“Every game is big,” he said, trying to talk down the derby. “I’m just looking forward to the derby. It is all about our processes through the week and our recovery.”

He knows the Lions will have to be a lot better than they were against the Reds if they are going to subdue the Stormers. 

“We had a few soft moments that allowed them back into the game,” he said about the aberrations against the Queenslanders. “I felt we had a lot of control of the game. We should have put them away a lot earlier.”

Ntubeni grabs his chance at Stormers with both hands

Injury to Bongi Mbonambi has given the second-choice hooker an opportunity — and he intends to use it
Sport
1 hour ago

NZ Rugby denies Springboks will move to Six Nations

With a new broadcast deal in place with Sanzaar, it seems unlikely SA will be dumping Super Rugby any time soon
Sport
1 day ago

Bulls coach calls up Nyakane for battle of the props

Set-piece showdown between Stormers and Bulls could be a highlight of Newlands match
Sport
3 days ago

Play Willemse on wing at Stormers, says Bok great HO de Villiers

Former fullback says flyhalf is an outstanding talent, and the same applies to Dillyn Leyds and Herschel Jantjies
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Sharks coach Everitt forced into change after Bok Nkosi withdrawn

Sport / Rugby

Why Willem Alberts said au revoir to France and howzit to SA

Sport / Rugby

Dobson bemoans huge injury blows to Stormers

Sport / Rugby

Boks to host All Blacks in Nelspruit

Sport / Rugby

Sanele Nohamba in the mix to start against Highlanders, says Sharks coach

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.