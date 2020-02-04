Sport / Rugby

Dobson bemoans huge injury blows to Stormers

Injuries suffered by Kolisi and Mbonambi are more serious than thought at first, says coach John Dobson

04 February 2020 - 18:41 Liam Del Carme
John Dobson (Head Coach) during the DHL Stormers training session and press conference at High Performance Centre on February 4 2020 in Cape Town. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ ZIYAAD DOUGLAS
The injuries to Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi are worse than expected.

According to Stormers coach John Dobson‚ Kolisi will be out for 10 to 12 weeks while Mbonambi’s season may be over.

Both left the field during the Stormers’ 27-0 opening Super Rugby win over the Hurricanes at Newlands last Saturday.

Kolisi left the field in the 25th minute with a knee injury after taking a late tackle while Mbonambi departed the scene with a torn hamstring in the second half.

“It was an expensive win‚” sighed coach Dobson. “They are more serious than we thought.

“Siya is going to be three months, I reckon‚ or 10 to 12 weeks. Bongi could be over for the season. They are going to have to operate today or tomorrow‚” said the coach.

Losing two Rugby World Cup-winning forwards will come as a huge blow to the Stormers. While their loose forward cupboard is well populated, replacing a hooker of Mbonambi’s calibre is going to be a tall order.

Although injuries are part of rugby’s rough and tumble, Dobson was far from pleased with the way Kolisi suffered damage to his left medial collateral ligament.

After Kolisi offloaded to fellow back-rower Jaco Coetzee‚ Hurricanes hooker Ricky Riccitelli charged late into the Bok captain, leading with his right shoulder. It was a clear late tackle.

“I wasn’t happy with the nature of that incident‚” said Dobson, careful not to overstate his displeasure.

Dobson did‚ however‚ describe the match as a mean-spirited game.

It leaves the Stormers in a slight selection pickle for this weekend’s clash against the Bulls.

Dobson is expected to introduce No 8 Juarno Augustus as well as lock Cobus Wiese this week. Another lock, JD Schickerling, will have to wait a further week before he can make his return from injury.

Augustus is likely to come off the bench against the Bulls while Coetzee‚ who was also forced to leave the field against the Hurricanes‚ could shift to No 8.

Star scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies took a knock to the throat, but will be ready to play the Bulls.

