Brilliant Blitzbokke bag Dubai sevens title

Invoking the spirit of the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks, the Blitzbokke powered their way to a World Sevens Series title in Dubai on Saturday.

They convincingly beat old foe New Zealand 15-0 in a tense final, but only put the issue beyond doubt in the last minute when Seabelo Senatla ran clear to score.

The Blitzbokke dominated the final in terms of territory and possession, but the New Zealanders deserve kudos for the way they stayed in the game. The Blitzbokke were denied twice with the try line seemingly at their mercy but the Kiwi defence held stout.

The South Africans held sway in the first half but had nothing to show for it until the last move of the half. It was only after sustained pressure that the they found a way through. After they had laid siege to the New Zealand try line they were awarded a penalty. The ball was whipped wide where captain Siviwe Soyizwapi rounded off unopposed.

SA held a slender 5-0 lead at the break.