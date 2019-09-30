Why strength training is not just for powerlifters

Strength is one of your greatest allies and the pursuit of it could be a secret weapon in your training regimen.

“No man has the right to be an amateur in the matter of physical training. It is a shame for a man to grow old without seeing the beauty and strength of which his body is capable,” said Socrates, apparently, 2,300 years ago.

While he was not speaking about the squat, pull-up and overhead press, he was making an important point, but it appears much of that message has been lost through the millennia.

To many people, strength comes with baggage — a sort of one-dimensional caricature of a muscle-bound oaf that can’t string together more words than “get me some protein”. This is a great pity, because strength in its purest form is the furthest thing from being restrictive. On the contrary it opens a whole new world of performance.

Joshua Capazorio is the head coach and co-owner of exercise and sports conditioning facility Performance Purist. A competitive athlete himself, he is also strength and conditioning coach to some of SA’s leading athletes in sports such as cycling, Iron Man, boxing, Olympic weightlifting and more. Having coached Olympians, world champions and elite athletes, Capazorio says strength is an asset.