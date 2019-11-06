Kiwis compile list of 26 home-grown candidates to replace Hansen

Bengaluru — New Zealand Rugby chair Brett Impey says they have identified 26 home-grown coaches to replace outgoing All Blacks boss Steve Hansen, who stepped down after their third-place finish at the World Cup in Japan.

Hansen won 86% of his matches in charge and was named World Coach of the Year four times.

“We wrote to 26, whether they be international coaches, current New Zealand Rugby coaches, whether they be the All Blacks, our Super [Rugby] teams, clubs overseas, the whole bunch,” Impey told local media.

“I’m sure if you sat down, you’d be able to write the whole bunch of them out. We believe that we’ve covered the field in terms of coaches that will have the skill set to do the job.

“This is a specialist job, you don’t put an ad up on ‘Seek’ to try to find the next All Blacks coach. All of them have been in our process, from time to time. Some have coached overseas for a long period, others for a shorter period.”

Potential successors

Current All Blacks assistant Ian Foster has thrown his hat into the ring for the top job and has received the support of fullback Beauden Barrett.

Former Wales coach Warren Gatland and Japan coach Jamie Joseph have also been named in the media as potential successors to Hansen.

• Rugby Australia (RA) said on Wednesday it has appointed a panel to review the Wallabies 2019 season, in which coach Michael Cheika stood down after their World Cup quarterfinal defeat to England.

The panel will consist of former Australia internationals Pat Howard and Nathan Sharpe, and four-time Olympian Bo Hanson, and will work with RA director of rugby Scott Johnson to deliver the review over the next month.

It has been tasked with reviewing the entire Wallabies programme and World Cup campaign and delivering feedback that will be used for the 2020 international season and future Rugby World Cup and Olympic Games campaigns, RA said.

“Twelve months ago Rugby Australia completed a restructure of its High Performance environment,” RA CEO Raelene Castle said. “While we’ve made significant progress in a number of areas, the new structure is only in its early stages and still needs time to bed-in completely and show long-term results.

“Having these three individuals leading the [review] process will provide a well-rounded perspective on the Wallabies programme and enable us to take forward any key learnings for delivery into the major tournament preparations.”

Reuters