SA edge Wales 19-16 to reach World Cup final

27 October 2019 - 13:27 Mitch Phillips
SA’s Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi celebrate with teammates after beating Wales the Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama on October 27 2019. Picture:REUTERS/Edgar Su
SA’s Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi celebrate with teammates after beating Wales the Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama on October 27 2019. Picture:REUTERS/Edgar Su

Yokohama —  SA battled their way into their third World Cup final on Sunday as the goal-kicking of Handré Pollard and a try by Damian de Allende eventually overwhelmed Wales 19-16 to set up a repeat of the 2007 final against England.

At almost every opportunity, Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk sent the ball into the windy Yokohama sky to gain territory, with his big forwards smashing into any red shirt and looked to Pollard to land penalties, which he duly did.

Wales, hampered by injuries but desperate to reach the final for the first time, stayed in touch at 9-9 via Dan Biggar’s penalties until De Allende forced his way through for the first try after 57 minutes.

Wales quickly hit back through Josh Adams and it was 16-16 with six minutes to go until SA won another penalty that Pollard slotted to win the match.

As soon as the match ended SA President Cyril Ramaphosa tweeted to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he would see him next week as he and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi lift the Web Ellis Trophy.

 

Reuters

