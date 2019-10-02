Sport / Rugby

Rugby World Cup diary: Our man in Japan recounts the night an earthquake shook Bok town

At least the Springboks were not forced to flee their hotel in their pyjamas

02 October 2019 - 15:08 Liam Del Carme
Picture: 123RF / WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD
Picture: 123RF / WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD

Omaezaki — They say Springbok tours are no longer rock ’n roll — but there are apparently exceptions.

It has been decades since I’ve been woken by that helpless feeling. The one when the room seems to be spinning about you. That is when you say you're never drinking alcohol again and hope for the amusement park swing to come to a halt.

But the feeling I had in the early hours had a twist. At first it felt as if someone was shaking my bed. I quickly realised the whole building was shaking. Then it hit me: this was an earthquake.

The shaking at 2.15am was not violent. It was a side-to-side sway. But still deeply disconcerting.

However, the hotel I’m in didn’t issue an evacuation order so presumably the shaking was more in the ballpark of tremor than earthquake. So I returned my head to the pillow, figuring it would rock me to sleep. Sometimes it is pointless stressing.

Five kilometres away‚ the quake was felt at the Springboks’ hillside hotel where the carpets are as thick as the corridors are wide. All was fine there. No dropping chandeliers. It would have been an odd sight seeing the Bok bus pull up with its occupants in their pyjamas.

Media colleagues who opted for a hotel 1km inland have a designated assembly area should disaster strike in the town on the Pacific coast 230km southwest of Tokyo.

There have been five seismic events in Japan since the start of October. Hotels in the country are equipped with all measure of emergency and evacuation procedures.

Shizuoka Prefecture, in which Omaezaki is located, has gentle hills and valleys, but holds terror at its core. The prefecture is in an earthquake zone. The bit that should have concerned me if the epicentre was offshore was the location of the adjacent Hamaoka nuclear power plant.

So prone is the area to quakes that former prime minister Naoto Kan ordered the shutdown of the facility in 2011. The government did not want a repeat of what happened in Fukushima where an earthquake and resultant tsunami devastated the area in 2011.

The area lies on two tectonic plates and scientists say there is an 87% likelihood of it being hit by a magnitude 8 earthquake in the next 30 years.

News surfaced later in the morning that the quake registered 4.1 on the Richter scale. Not big‚ but big enough to make you quake in your boots.

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Rugby’s black scribes are now at home – but it’s a strange place

Once snubbed, they are now part of a scene that sees quantity trump quality, and where funding is scarce
Opinion
5 days ago

Rugby World Cup: ‘Don’t embarrass yourselves’, Namibia told

Namibian Rugby CEO Mervin Green says it will be tough for team against Springboks
Sport
6 days ago

World Rugby admits refereeing not up to scratch on opening weekend

Governing body says issues are being tackled by team of 23 match officials to enhance consistency
Sport
1 week ago

World Cup snippets: All the drama‚ skill and tension

France’s centre Wesley Fofana is out of the tournament, while Bok tighthead Trevor Nyakane might suffer the same fate
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Willemse to replace Kriel at World Cup

Sport / Rugby

Hard work pays off for Bongi Mbonambi

Sport / Rugby

Boks primed for colossal forward showdown with Italy

Sport / Rugby

Eagles can soar like Japan, says US rugby coach

Sport / Rugby

Boks’ great record with referee counts for nothing against Italy‚ says Matt ...

Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.