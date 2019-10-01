Sport / Rugby

All Blacks respect Canada but want to tick boxes and move forward

Kiwis focus on fine-tuning their game ahead of the quarterfinals

01 October 2019 - 16:23 Greg Stutchbury
A young All Blacks fan wearing goggles runs through drills with players during an All Blacks fan event at the Beepu B-Con Plaza Convention Hall on October 01, 2019 in Beppu, Oita, Japan. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HANNAH PETERS
1178293131 A young All Blacks fan wearing goggles runs through drills with players during an All Blacks fan event at the Beepu B-Con Plaza Convention Hall on October 01, 2019 in Beppu, Oita, Japan. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HANNAH PETERS

Oita — While the All Blacks are expected to run up a big score against Canada in their World Cup pool B clash in Oita on Wednesday, Steve Hansen and his coaching staff just want to make sure they are moving forward with their game.

Two-time defending champions New Zealand are expected to win the pool after beating SA in their first game and have planned to use the matches against Canada, Namibia and Italy to fine-tune their game ahead of the quarterfinals.

“We just have to keep building combinations, keep building the attacking side of our game, keep learning about the conditions, which have influenced some of the games with the humidity,” assistant coach Ian Foster said on Tuesday.

“Ideally the Canada game gives us a fantastic opportunity to grow where we’re at. But for us it’s also a Test match so we want to go out and get a result and get a performance we want.”

Ideally a bonus-point victory against a side ranked 22nd in the world and who were the last to qualify for the tournament, and no injuries and no-one falling foul of the disciplinary committee would be more than enough.

The match under the retractable roof at Oita Stadium, however, could see the All Blacks run up the score though lock Sam Whitelock said that was not their goal and they had to treat the game like another Test match.

“As All Blacks, there is no such thing as tier-one or tier-two [teams],” he said. “If you don’t show respect to any side then you’re going to get hurt.

“This week is one that we’re definitely looking at ourselves, trying to get better from where we were against SA. There is always something to work on.”

The All Blacks have their shortest turnaround in the tournament after the Canada game, having to travel to Tokyo for their clash with Namibia on Sunday, and Hansen has recognised the need to juggle the team selections.

He made 11 changes from the starting side that beat SA on September 21 and one player he will take note of is winger Rieko Ioane, who was dropped for the Bledisloe Cup match in Auckland in August.

George Bridge and Sevu Reece have cemented themselves as the first-choice wingers and Hansen is convinced Ioane can return to form against Canada.

“It is difficult when you are the top dog and someone comes through … and puts you under pressure,” Hansen said of Ioane, who has scored 23 tries in 26 Tests and was the World Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2017.

“I have been impressed with him. He has been working hard and is just waiting for his opportunity.

“We know that he can also play wonderful rugby. Once he does that, the pressure will come back on to the selectors to pick him.” Reuters

Eagles can soar like Japan, says US rugby coach

Gary Gold predicts US will be in a position to compete for a knockout position within two World Cups
Sport
3 hours ago

Don’t let rugby go soft, says Wallabies back Samu Kerevi

Australia’s coach says ref’s call in World Cup match ‘embarrassed’ him
Sport
1 day ago

Frans Steyn predicts low-risk rugby in latter stages of World Cup

Springbok centre says it’s all about winning by making the fewest mistakes
Sport
2 days ago

Willemse to replace Kriel at World Cup

Coach Rassie Erasmus says hamstring injury has ruled him out of the competition
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Prospect of facing Japan in World Cup quarters scary, says Rassie Erasmus

Sport / Rugby

Boks primed for colossal forward showdown with Italy

Sport / Rugby

Springboks seem to have little to fear in Italy

Sport / Rugby

Will it be The Shining or Dirty Dancing for Boks?

Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.