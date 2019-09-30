Sport / Rugby

Springboks seem to have little to fear in Italy

While the Bok forwards coach plays up the European team, the Azzurri have actually gone backwards in recent years

30 September 2019 - 15:20 Liam Del Carme
Matt Proudfoot. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ LEE WARREN
Matt Proudfoot. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ LEE WARREN

Omaezaki — Matt Proudfoot on Monday compared the challenge of facing Italy’s forwards to confronting New Zealand’s big men.

The Bok forwards coach was doing his best not to give the impression the team was taking the Azzurri challenge lightly.

He perhaps has reason to. Friday’s match is effectively a knock-out match in Pool B of the Rugby World Cup (RWC).

“I would put this challenge as a pack on par with the All Blacks.

“They are smart‚ they have a culture of scrummaging and mauling and they put a lot of heat in contesting your ball in the lineout‚” warned Proudfoot.

He then went on to explain how the big men will not just rely on muscle‚ but mental fortitude will come into it.

“This is not just a brawn game‚” he said. “There is a lot of brain going into this plan. Execution under pressure is going to be the key.”

Proudfoot has a high regard for Italy’s forwards coach, Giampiero de Carli.

“They have a smart forwards coach. They are very tough. You look at how well [Braam] Steyn is playing for them‚ a typical South African.

“That is what they are going to bring to us. It is pretty much similar to what we do. They try and take you on at set phase and there is not much space to get away from it. You have to confront it‚” said Proudfoot.

“They’ve had two years to prepare for this. They’ve had eight days since their last game‚ so they will be up for it. This is their opportunity and we have to be good‚” said Proudfoot.

As much as he talked them up‚ Italy have made very little headway over the past few years.

They have won just three of their past 12 Tests‚ but in beating Russia‚ Namibia and Canada did not exactly claim a significant spot in the rugby world.

In fact‚ if they are to judged among their peers in the Six Nations, they have been desperately poor.

They have lost their last 22 matches in the Six Nations and last tasted victory in that competition in February 2015‚ when they beat Scotland.

The Italians have perennially struggled to keep possession, which has forced in them to make an inordinate number of tackles.

That, in turn, has meant they have become fatigued, with their performance levels tapering off towards the end.

They are also poor finishers‚ though that is an area the Boks will be desperate to sharpen up as well.

