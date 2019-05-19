Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock fully endorsed the decision by Stormers counterpart Siya Kolisi to go for the draw with the final penalty of a pulsating match between the sides at Newlands on Saturday.

With the Crusaders leading 19-16 and only a minute on the clock‚ Australian referee Nic Berry awarded a penalty to the home side for a high tackle by the Crusaders.

The penalty mark was almost directly in front of the posts.

The Stormers were guaranteed one log point for losing by seven or fewer and a draw would have only meant two log points. If they kicked to touch and scored a try from a lineout it would have meant four log points.

But on a night where they only breached the Crusaders line once — in the seventh minute when Kolisi ran on to a beautiful‚ flat pass from flyhalf Josh Stander to score — there were no guarantees a try would follow from a kick to touch.

Landing the penalty and earning a draw was as close to a sure thing as there could be.

Replacement flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis stepped up and duly slotted the penalty‚ which ended a seven-match losing sequence against the Crusaders since 2011. It was also the first draw between the sides in their 22nd meeting.

“It was very smart by them to go for the shot at goal at the end there‚” Whitelock said. “If you consider where they sit on their conference‚ for them to guarantee two points from this game was smart.

“Going to the corner they would be rolling the dice. Credit to them and they got two log points from it. A draw is always a weird feeling and you could sense it in the crowd afterwards too.”

On a weekend when all the teams in the SA Conference that played‚ won‚ the Stormers lost ground on their rivals despite two points against the best team in the competition.

The Jaguares’ famous win over the Hurricanes coupled with the Bulls’ first win in Australasia for three years and the Lions’ home win over the Highlanders‚ leaves the Stormers six points adrift of the top-placed Jaguares.

With two games in Australia to come and two more back in Buenos Aires‚ the Jaguares are odds-on favourites to win the SA Conference.