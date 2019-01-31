Sport / Rugby

Bulls beef up squad with the likes of Schalk Brits and Duane Vermeulen

Coach Human eager to cast stalwarts into the fray against the Stormers in weekend friendly

31 January 2019 - 15:21 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Lood de Jager of the Bulls during the Vodacom Bulls Media Opportunity at Loftus Versfeld on January 30 2019 in Pretoria. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ LEE WARREN
Lood de Jager of the Bulls during the Vodacom Bulls Media Opportunity at Loftus Versfeld on January 30 2019 in Pretoria. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ LEE WARREN

Bulls captain Lood de Jager will draw on the experience of senior players such as Schalk Brits‚ Duane Vermeulen‚ Jesse Kriel‚ Handre Pollard and Trevor Nyakane during the Super Rugby season in which they are looking to reach the knockout stages.

The highly experienced Brits and Vermeulen arrived recently at Loftus as part of the rebuilding process under coach Pote Human and they will be part of the leadership group.

“The last couple of years we have had talented sides but we lacked a bit of experience here and there. This year we have a good blend of experience and youth and it is up to us to stick to our processes and execute our plans very well in matches‚” De Jager said this week as the Bulls prepared for the friendly against the Stormers in Cape Town on Sunday.

“We also have to prepare well because that is an important part of a successful team. Guys like Duane‚ Schalk‚ Handre and Jesse and a few other senior players bring a lot of experience to this team.”

Human agreed with his skipper that Vermeulen and Brits will play an important role for the Bulls. “They must just be themselves and they will help Lood a lot with their experience because they are also leaders in the Springbok setup.

“It is good to have them here and I am looking forward to seeing them against the Stormers this weekend‚ which is where they came from‚” said Human‚ adding that he has a near-full squad for Sunday’s clash.

“All of the players are available except for RG Snyman who had surgery on Wednesday‚ and he is out for eight weeks.  Jason Jenkins is not available because of a family commitment.

“We need game time and I will give all the guys opportunities to play against the Stormers. Duane and Schalk are professional players and they have fitted in easily since they have arrived.”

De Jager added that  the friendly against the Stormers is the beginning of a long and important season that will culminate with the World Cup in Japan later in 2019.

“There are no guaranteed places in the Bok team and the previous World Cup was a good example of that. It is going to be about players who are on form and if you are not in form at Super Rugby you will not be on the plane that is going to Japan‚” he said.

“It is important for players to raise their hands in Super Rugby to get a good start and take it into the international season.

“Looking at the Stormers match‚ there is no such thing as a friendly against any of the South African sides. It is never easy because the north vs south derby has a lot of history behind it.

“They have been great battles between the Stormers and the Bulls in the past and as players we are looking forward to it.”

Pote Human vows to lift Bulls to former glory

Coach faces mammoth task of helping the once-mighty franchise to reach the latter stages of Super Rugby and turn Loftus into a fortress again
Sport
11 hours ago

Two continents, three clubs and a new language: Paul Willemse’s path to Test rugby

Former Bulls player is on the verge of being selected for France for the Six Nations opener against Wales
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers seek clarity on coaching team

Players' contract options may depend on whether assistant coach Treu stays
Sport
1 day ago

Sevens star Seabelo Senatla ready to make name at Stormers

Sevens star returns from injury in prime condition and is confident of excelling in the fifteens format
Sport
11 hours ago

Most read

1.
Discarded striker Toni Silva slams Pitso Mosimane
Sport / Soccer
2.
Proteas look a different team and wrap up series ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
AmaZulu coach tips Sundowns to retain league title
Sport / Soccer
4.
Long-awaited title Liverpool’s to lose after Man ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
City grab three points from Chiefs
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Stormers seek clarity on coaching team
Sport / Rugby

Pote Human vows to lift Bulls to former glory
Sport / Rugby

Two continents, three clubs and a new language: Paul Willemse’s path to Test ...
Sport / Rugby

Stormers warm up with 14-try rout
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.