Bulls captain Lood de Jager will draw on the experience of senior players such as Schalk Brits‚ Duane Vermeulen‚ Jesse Kriel‚ Handre Pollard and Trevor Nyakane during the Super Rugby season in which they are looking to reach the knockout stages.

The highly experienced Brits and Vermeulen arrived recently at Loftus as part of the rebuilding process under coach Pote Human and they will be part of the leadership group.

“The last couple of years we have had talented sides but we lacked a bit of experience here and there. This year we have a good blend of experience and youth and it is up to us to stick to our processes and execute our plans very well in matches‚” De Jager said this week as the Bulls prepared for the friendly against the Stormers in Cape Town on Sunday.

“We also have to prepare well because that is an important part of a successful team. Guys like Duane‚ Schalk‚ Handre and Jesse and a few other senior players bring a lot of experience to this team.”

Human agreed with his skipper that Vermeulen and Brits will play an important role for the Bulls. “They must just be themselves and they will help Lood a lot with their experience because they are also leaders in the Springbok setup.

“It is good to have them here and I am looking forward to seeing them against the Stormers this weekend‚ which is where they came from‚” said Human‚ adding that he has a near-full squad for Sunday’s clash.

“All of the players are available except for RG Snyman who had surgery on Wednesday‚ and he is out for eight weeks. Jason Jenkins is not available because of a family commitment.

“We need game time and I will give all the guys opportunities to play against the Stormers. Duane and Schalk are professional players and they have fitted in easily since they have arrived.”