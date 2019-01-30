Stormers seek clarity on coaching team

Stormers management has confirmed it met a players' delegation to discuss the future coaching structures at the union due touncertainty over the role of isolated assistant-coach Paul Treu.

Players were called into a meeting on Monday, according to the union, although a source said it was the other way around, as the players are seeking clarity on Treu’s status.

At the weekend, a news report suggested that Treu — whose complaint against the union in 2018 was dismissed after an independent investigation — could take over as performance director from director of rugby Gert Smal. That claim‚ and what Treu’s current role at the union is‚ were not publicly addressed on Tuesday.

Sources told Business Day that trust had been broken between Treu and most players after the investigation in 2018, and that his future employment would play a role in their decisions to stay at the union or not.

A statement from the Stormers on Tuesday said: “The meeting was fruitful and it was agreed by everyone in attendance that steps need to be taken urgently to resolve the uncertainty surrounding the future coaching and team management structures.

“In terms of good corporate governance, Western Province Rugby (WP Rugby) is currently discussing‚ strategising and planning the optimal coaching and team management structures for 2020 and beyond.

“This is being done now to retain and attract as many quality athletes into the future‚ many of whom come off contract at the end of 2019,” read the statement.

There was no mention of Treu and no indication of what his current role is. The former Blitzboks coach has not been part of the Stormers’ pre-season sessions but is still on the union payroll.

His position is at the heart of the issue. Many players will have lucrative and enticing options overseas in a post-World Cup year‚ but the lure of remaining until at least 2021 when the British & Irish Lions tour SA‚ is a strong reason to stay.