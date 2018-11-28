Zelt Marais was named the new president of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) at the 27th annual general council gathering on Monday night.

Marais replaces Thelo Wakefield, who served two terms between 2012 and 2018, while

there are also new deputy and vice-presidents.

"It is a great honour for me to be voted into this prestigious position and I will give my all to fulfil my mandate from the clubs and lead the WPRFU into the future‚" Marais said.

Marais ran on a ticket that included cutting salaries at the cash-strapped union by up to 25% for employees earning over R20,000 a month.

That proposal will still have to be tabled when the board meets on December 7.

WPRFU owes equity partner Remgro over R40m and is in an ongoing dispute with former commercial rights partner Aerios‚ which claims to be owed over R250m by WP Rugby.

These are just some of the issues facing the new president‚ although after 12 years as vice-president and deputy president‚ as well as head of the finance committee‚ Marais could also be viewed as part of the problem.

Moneeb Levy was voted in as deputy president and Spencer King was elected vice-president unopposed after an attempted high court interdict from vice-presidential candidate Ronald Bantom failed earlier in the day.

Bantom had been suspended by the WPRFU for disciplinary reasons‚ which made him ineligible for election. He tried to have the union’s disciplinary measures overturned in court‚ but failed.

Marais won the vote over another WP rugby figure Peter Jooste, who was also a Springbok selector for over decade.

Western Province Rugby Group CEO Paul Zacks thanked Wakefield for his service and welcomed Marais as the union’s new President