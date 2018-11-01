The Boks though were in bristling form under Nick Mallett on this tour. Italy and France were unceremoniously brushed aside before this meeting but England took an early 11-0 lead through two Mike Catt penalties and a Nick Greenstock try.

England though were unable to resist the green wave as tries from Mark Andrews‚ Snyman‚ Adrian Garvey and Werner Swanepoel gave SA their second consecutive Twickenham win after their 24-14 win in 1995.

It was to be SA’s last Twickenham win in nine years.

• England 14 SA 25

November 25 2006

By the second Test of this tour‚ the Boks had long lost the ability to win in London.

The week before‚ they contrived to lose an eminently winnable Test that heaped pressure on Jake White‚ whose 2006 had gone pear-shaped after defeats to New Zealand (two), Australia (two)‚ France‚ Ireland and England.

His job was on the line but Andre Pretorius‚ who played in the record 53-3 hammering four years before‚ found his range with a 20-point haul that finally pushed the Boks past the mental barrier. After the previous week’s heartbreaking 23-21 loss at the same ground‚ the final building blocks for the successful 2007 Rugby World Cup assault were laid. England were to bear the brunt of the Boks’ pent-up frustration with four consecutive defeats in one calendar year.

• England 6 SA 42

November 22 2008

Over the course of 2007 and 2008‚ the Springboks exerted a dominance over England that was unparalleled and striking‚ considering how the Martin Johnson-Clive Woodward axis had the wood over the Boks.

In the five matches after the November 25 Test in 2006‚ England were not only subjected to two 50-point defeats in Bloemfontein and Pretoria‚ but they were kept tryless in three.