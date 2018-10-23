Sport / Rugby

Western Province CAMP

Herschel Jantjies replaces Paul De Wet for final

23 October 2018 - 07:57 Craig Ray
Herschel Jantjies of Western Province in extra time during the Currie Cup Semi Final match between DHL Western Province and Vodacom Blue Bulls at DHL Newlands Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Cape TownPicture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Herschel Jantjies is set to start the Currie Cup final for Western Province against the Sharks after it was confirmed Paul de Wet has been ruled out.

Jantjies started the semifinal against the Blue Bulls while De Wet came off the bench before sustaining an ankle injury in the dying minutes.

Veteran Jano Vermaak is in a race against time to be fit after missing the last two matches with a thumb injury.

The 22-year-old Jantjies had his moments in the semifinal but showed inexperience in his ability to control the tempo of the match at times.

"It’s been a great season for Herschel and he has played his part when he’s been given his chance‚" backline coach Dawie Snyman said.

"We have full confidence in him if he needed to do the job. Last weekend he experienced a bit of pressure and that will definitely help him in the future.

"We’re happy with where Herschel is‚ but it’s not just about him but the guys around him to help make the right decisions."

After reviewing the tense semifinal Snyman believes that WP will be a lot better for the experience of having being taken to the brink of elimination.

WP battled to cope with the Bulls’ ferocious line speed and as a result their normally fluid game became untidy.

"The Bulls put us under pressure‚ which was something we haven’t experienced this season‚" Snyman said.

"But there were some lessons and we looked at them.

"They closed our space effectively. But there were opportunities around what they presented. We didn’t take those opportunities as we have previously in the season. We will have to improve that."

As the mercury soared towards 40°C in Cape Town on Monday‚ the players were relieved to have no field session at their base in Bellville.

"It’s been a long season and like the last three weeks‚ we haven’t trained on a Monday," Snyman said. "We will stick to our strengths even though play-off rugby is different and presents more pressure. We must get our balance right."

