Sport / Rugby

Bumper All Blacks squad all part of World Cup planning

Kiwis coach Steve Hansen open about his strategy of adding an additional 19 players to his 32-strong main squad

16 October 2018 - 05:02 Greg Stutchbury
Steve Hansen. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Steve Hansen. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has made no secret at all of the way he prepares for the Rugby World Cup, and hence the selection of 19 additional players to join his squad ahead of their Test against Japan in November is only the continuation of a long-standing policy.

After the Test against Australia in Yokohama on October 27, at least 22 of the 32 players in the main squad will head to Europe, with the additional 19 players joining the rump of the party in Tokyo to prepare for the Japan match on November 3.

The additional players, 10 of whom are uncapped at Test level, will then return home while the main squad members travel on to London to rejoin their teammates preparing for matches against England, Ireland and Italy.

The extended numbers give Hansen the opportunity to try out personnel and tactics, as well as get everyone a bit more accustomed to the conditions the All Blacks will face when they return to Japan for the 2019 World Cup.

"We are trying to simulate as much as possible the conditions we will face from a selection point of view for Rugby World Cup," Hansen said in Christchurch on Monday.

"We have two games in Japan that will allow us to simulate the round robin part of the competition, with Australia being first up and similar to what we will get against SA in terms of top opposition," he said.

"Then the tour heads to Europe where we get two big games against England and Ireland and then a match against Italy who are part of our pool, so the tour has a lot of benefits from a Rugby World Cup point of view," he added.

Hansen will also be able to see which players are able to step up to Test level and if they can handle the pressure that comes with playing for the world champions.

This has been consistent policy under Hansen, with the coach routinely bringing uncapped Super Rugby players into training camps ahead of home Test matches.

Hansen previously brought along "apprentice" players on end-of-season tours, giving the likes of Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett the chance to prove they would not be out of their depth at Test level.

Reuters

WP’s coach Dobson thrilled to procure a result against Bulls

Western Province were leading 34-7 at half-time when the game was called off
Sport
1 day ago

Danny Cipriani presses England claim

The mercurial flyhalf was axed in September from Eddie Jones’ England training squad
Sport
1 day ago

Storm hits Bulls, and then some bad weather too

Western Province led 34-7 at halftime when the game was called off due to torrential rain and lightning
Sport
23 hours ago

Boks‚ All Blacks dominate Rugby Championship team of the tournament

After a Rugby Championship that showed some signs of being competitive thanks to the Springboks’ two epic battles against the All Blacks‚ we pick our ...
Sport
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Cautious Bafana coach Baxter wary of the ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Storm hits Bulls, and then some bad weather too
Sport / Rugby
3.
Dutch rise as Germans sink
Sport / Soccer
4.
Zimbabwe take control, Ighalo hat-trick for ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Novak Djokovic cruises to fourth Shanghai title
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

GAVIN RICH: Bring back the 30-Test rule to strengthen the local league
Opinion / Columnists

Boks‚ All Blacks dominate Rugby Championship team of the tournament
Sport / Rugby

Ardie Savea thought Mo’unga had botched the conversion that saw the All Blacks ...
Sport / Rugby

All Blacks flank Sam Cane fractures his neck
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.