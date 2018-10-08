Sport / Rugby

RUGBY

All Blacks flank Sam Cane fractures his neck

08 October 2018 - 05:04 Liam Del Carme
Sam Cane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
All Blacks flank Sam Cane fractured his neck in the Rugby Championships clash against the Springboks on Saturday and will be sidelined for months.

Cane‚ however‚ did not suffer nerve damage, which would have had more severe consequences for the tough fetcher.

The tweet in which the All Blacks revealed the extent of his injury on Sunday suggested Cane is expected to make a full recovery.

"All Blacks doctor Tony Page said Cane had suffered a fracture in a vertebrae, but thankfully had not suffered any nerve damage. Cane will stay in SA for the week before flying home. Will be out of rugby for several months‚" the tweet read.

Cane stayed down after a ruck in the 36th minute following a collision with Springbok No 8 Francois Louw. His head seemed to have hit the Bok No 8 in the hip area.

Cane fell to the ground on his back and after a time got up and was escorted from the field by support staff.

TimesLive

