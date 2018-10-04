Kriel a sure cog in winning Springbok defence engine

A repeat of that composed defensive showing will be a necessity from Kriel and whoever partners him at centre.

Kriel said Damian De Allende is well equipped to deal with the All Black midfield threats should he play after recovering from injury. One of those threats is Sonny-Bill Williams, who has also shaken off an injury. Kriel and André Esterhuizen warded off the Australian threats last week but New Zealand have a midfield cutting edge like no other country in the world.

"That’s [offloading] one of his big skills and that is something we’re aware of, but we have got a guy like Damian who also brings something else to the table. It’s different styles and different players but we’ll be focusing on what we need to do well and not too much on what they do," Kriel said.

"Damian is a world-class player and I think what he brings to the table is very special. He’s got a great skills set and great feet. He can take guys on and he’s really strong on defence. We’ve also got guys like André Esterhuizen, who are pushing players really well at training. Damian and I have played together before and he is really comfortable on attack and defence," he said.

A hard and dry Loftus paddock has worked wonders for New Zealand and the jury is out whether the Springboks have recoveries left in them. In their wins against England and New Zealand, they had to bounce back from sizeable deficits.

The slow starts are something the All Blacks will have noted, especially after the Boks fought back from an early deficit to beat them at home.

Kriel, though, says they have the necessary character to extricate themselves from difficult positions. "It’s going to be a huge Test match and we’ll need to get up for the game and be better. They’re going to be a lot more clinical and they’re the No 1 Test team in the world.

"They’re going to come here wanting to win and we need to be better than them," Kriel said.

"Those England Tests where we came back after being down showed the character and fighting spirit we have. It’s something that we pride ourselves on, but every Test match is different.

"Sometimes you have to go to the dark place and you have to fight back. We know that we’re capable of doing that, and that’s a big difference for us."