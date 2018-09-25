Michael Cheika mum on options for Boks

Australia coach Michael Cheika may be set to end the Kurtley Beale flyhalf experiment and restore Bernard Foley to the No10 shirt for Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash with rejuvenated SA.

Having started the tournament at inside centre, Beale replaced Foley as starting flyhalf for the tight win over the Springboks in Brisbane and remained in the pivotal position for the demoralising loss against Argentina at Gold Coast.

While the promoted Matt Toomua impressed at inside centre, Beale was unconvincing in both matches, prompting local media to demand Foley take back the reins for Saturday’s match in Port Elizabeth.

With the Wallabies under fire after slipping to seventh in the world rankings, the coach said in the city he was ready to play "any combination".

"It’s a matter of whether we want to build on the last two games [and] give those guys another opportunity," he said.

"Or do we throw Bernard back in there? I have a pretty solid idea of what I want to do but we will have to let it unfold.

"I don’t think [Foley] was dragging the chain or anything. That certainly wasn’t the reason behind making the change.

"We wanted to take a look at a different combination there and we will have a talk about it and see how they go together."

Cheika poured cold water on the idea of shifting Beale to fullback, however, which would allow him a spot in the starting 15 with Toomua and Foley.

Dane Haylett-Petty started at fullback against SA and Argentina with the long-time holder of the No15 shirt, Israel Folau, shifting to the wing for the latter.

"I think Dane’s been very good," Cheika said. "I don’t think that would be a play right now."

Australia’s ever-changing back row is set for further upheaval against a Springbok side that reignited their season with a stunning 36-34 win over the All Blacks in Wellington.

Blindside flanker Lukhan Tui declined to join the tour for "personal reasons" after the death of his stepfather and a clash with a disgruntled Wallabies fan after the loss to the Pumas at Robina.

One of his possible replacements, Pete Samu, is sidelined with a knee problem, leaving Cheika with either Ned Hanigan or the uncapped Angus Cottrell to cover the blindside.

Captain and openside flanker Michael Hooper, who was a late withdrawal from the Argentina match, is expected to return from a hamstring strain in a rare piece of good news for the Wallabies.

Reuters