If you are thinking of purchasing tickets for the Springboks’ Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks at Loftus Versfeld on October 6‚ be ready to dig deep into your pockets.

The Blue Bulls Company announced on Wednesday that general tickets‚ which range from R380 to R950‚ are sold out. The next best bet is a limited number of Castle Corner tickets starting from R4595 excluding VAT per person, while there are limited shared hospitality tickets for “nonviewing suites” starting at R4195, also excluding VAT, per person.

The Test between the old foes will be the 97th, but the first in Tshwane in more than 12 years.

In their last meeting at the Sunnyside-based rugby venue‚ the Graham Henry-coached All Blacks beat Jake White’s Springboks 45-26 in August 2006.

Blue Bulls media‚ marketing and communications manager Shanil Mangaroo said SA’s 36-34 win against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday could have contributed to the tickets selling like hot cakes. “It’s an awesome feeling to have all tickets sold because it has been a struggle to fill stadiums,” he said.

While the administrative capital is where the Boks normally wear down travelling teams before letting altitude take care of the rest‚ the All Blacks have made Tshwane their second home in past visits.

The Springboks have only won one of five meetings against the All Blacks at Loftus Versfeld since 1970. Those results include the historic series-clinching 33-26 victory the All Blacks secured under John Hart in 1996 when that touring squad became the first New Zealand side to win a series in SA.