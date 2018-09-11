Western Province will work hard to limit Golden Lions star looseforward Hacjivah Dayimani’s time and space when the sides meet in a heavyweight Currie Cup clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Dayimani has been the standout performer in 2018‚ with his searing pace and impressive stepping. As a back-rower, he has added width and speed to the Lions’ attack.

WP flank Cobus Wiese‚ who is more versed in direct and powerful running‚ wants to keep the Lions man honest this weekend by testing the more basic virtues of his game.

"You need different types of loosies in rugby‚" Wiese said. "In our set-up, Trokkie [No8 Juarno Augustus] gives us a lot of go forward and I try to complement that aspect.

"This weekend we have to keep an eye on Dayimani because he likes to run in the wider channels. If we can make some good hits early in the game‚ make him play tighter and take his space away‚ then he won’t have such an influence."

Although Dayimani is an obvious threat‚ WP have some of their own weapons. Most notable is their explosive back three of Dillyn Leyds‚ SP Marais and Sergeal Petersen. They will enjoy the fast‚ firm conditions on the highveld.

Attack coach Dawie Snyman believes his team has the firepower to stand up to the Lions.

"The Lions are a tough team when they play at Ellis Park — you can see it in their performances in both Super Rugby and Currie Cup‚" Snyman said.

"The Lions create opportunities with ball in hand. But we back ourselves with the ball too. We won’t be too concerned about how they play‚ but rather about our execution.

"If you play off players like SP Marais, the guys have to be aware of opportunities. We encourage that and don’t try and hold guys back from looking for chances. But we work on it and try and create scenarios for the players in training.

"The back three complement each other. SP and Dillyn have played a lot of games together and that makes it easier for Sergeal to slot in."

Marais believes the Lions’ success comes from their brave attitude‚ which comes from a system that encourages them to express themselves.

"The Lions are a young team and, in their case, ignorance is bliss‚" Marais said. "They aren’t scared and play with confidence‚ especially at Ellis Park. The players are also desperate to show their coaches they are good enough for Super Rugby.

"We are similar. For me, a game is never dead and I will always try to do something. I will rather die fighting even when our backs are to the wall. It’s to do with my stubborn character, I guess."

