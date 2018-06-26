Sport / Rugby

RACISM

‘Stellenbosch mafia’ rules rugby, says Cosatu

26 June 2018 - 05:04 Nico Gous
Picture: THINKSTOCK
There is racism in rugby and the sport is run by the "Stellenbosch mafia", Cosatu said in a media release issued on Monday.

The trade union federation said players and commentators had approached it to complain about racism in the game.

"It is clear from the developments in the game that the cabal made up of SuperSport and Saru (South African Rugby Union) are pushing old white interests. The Stellenbosch mafia are also involved in the manipulation of the sport‚" the statement read.

The comment comes in the wake of recent scandals‚ particularly involving black rugby presenters at SuperSport.

Former Springbok Ashwin Willemse claimed that SuperSport tried to "whitewash" his claims of institutionalised racism at the channel and that he was threatened with the loss of his contract if he pursued his litigation through the Equality Court against his co-presenters — Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.

Willemse walked off set on May 19‚ claiming Mallett and Botha had patronised and undermined him. SuperSport said last week that Mallett and Botha had been cleared of racism allegations by advocate Vincent Maleka’s report into the incident. Further allegations of racism and undermining of black analysts surfaced at the weekend‚ deepening the crisis.

"We cannot allow [Springbok coach] Rassie [Erasmus] to make irrational decisions to advance old white interest," Cosatu said.

"We accept that he is the coach and must be allowed to follow his game plan‚ but clear irrational decisions that benefit white players ahead of black players have to be examined."

Cosatu has demanded that the government investigates Saru and SuperSport. Other claims and concerns were:

• Different commentators get different salaries and payments‚ which hints at "subtle racism";

• Erasmus sets up players to fail by selecting them for matches that do not suit their strengths. Cosatu mentioned flyhalf Elton Jantjies‚ who struggled in the wet conditions at Newlands against England;

• The team is not selected on form;

• Old players such as Schalk Brits‚ 37‚ are brought in with "no sound logic for the Rugby World Cup"; and

• Captain Siya Kolisi is substituted "for no good reason‚ when he is doing well".

TimesLIVE

