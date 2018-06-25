Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus took some of the blame for flyhalf Elton Jantjies’s poor performance in the third Test against England at Newlands on Saturday.

The visitors won 25-10 after going 2-0 down in the series a week earlier.

With the series secure Erasmus made five changes to the team‚ including bringing Jantjies back into the starting line-up even though the forecast was for wet‚ slippery conditions.

Jantjies‚ playing his 26th Test‚ has seldom looked like a world-class pivot at this level and he struggled badly in the treacherous conditions on Saturday.

He dropped two high balls under little pressure‚ had a clearance kick charged down and missed a relatively straightforward penalty in addition to failing to shape the game.

As the pressure grew‚ his game crumbled and he was substituted on the hour mark.

"I don’t like taking my flyhalf off as long as he is making decisions‚" Erasmus said.

Pressure

"But in this game … the pressure was piling up on him as the charge-down showed.

"The pack wasn’t really dominating like they had in the previous games and he had young outside backs outside him. Overall I thought the pressure was really on Elton and so I subbed him‚ believing I could relieve the pressure on him and still win the Test match.

"It is definitely not just an Elton problem because overall our pack didn’t dominate the match. In the first two Tests Handré Pollard almost had an armchair ride and in this game Elton was under a lot more pressure," he said.

Sadly, one of the loudest cheers of the evening from the 33,871 crowd at Newlands was when Erasmus hooked Jantjies.

"I need to look at myself more than look at Elton in this situation‚" Erasmus said.

"Maybe the way we managed things and how we integrated players and how well we rotated them was an issue.

"We needed to make some brave calls and we did that‚ but perhaps those brave calls left some individuals to be singled out," Erasmus said.

"There was a young inside centre and a new outside centre‚ coupled with difficult weather conditions and he was put in a position to sink or swim.

"People on the outside might be thinking this is last-chance saloon for Elton, but we might be thinking more long-term.

"We didn’t just learn about Elton today‚ we learned about playing in wet weather and managing the game.

"He is a strong character and he has a few Super Rugby games now to get his confidence back."

TimesLIVE