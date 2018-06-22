England’s Danny Cipriani gets his first start in 10 years

Flyhalf Danny Cipriani will make his first start for England in almost a decade and flanker Chris Robshaw returns, as coach Eddie Jones shuffled his team for the third and final Test against SA on Saturday.

Cipriani replaced George Ford in the No10 jersey as one of four changes to the starting line-up announced by Jones on Thursday as England seek to end a run of five straight Test defeats and grab a consolation victory over the Springboks.

Cipriani’s most recent start was in a 42-6 loss to the Springboks at Twickenham in 2008, though he has won 15 caps, his most recent off the bench in the 23-12 defeat in Bloemfontein last weekend after an absence of three years from the team.

"We are expecting a wet and windy old day at Newlands and have elected to play Danny Cipriani ahead of George Ford to give us a left-foot kicking option," Jones said.