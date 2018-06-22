Sport / Rugby

NEWLANDS TEST

England’s Danny Cipriani gets his first start in 10 years

22 June 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Danny Cipriani. Picture: REUTERS
Danny Cipriani. Picture: REUTERS

Flyhalf Danny Cipriani will make his first start for England in almost a decade and flanker Chris Robshaw returns, as coach Eddie Jones shuffled his team for the third and final Test against SA on Saturday.

Cipriani replaced George Ford in the No10 jersey as one of four changes to the starting line-up announced by Jones on Thursday as England seek to end a run of five straight Test defeats and grab a consolation victory over the Springboks.

Cipriani’s most recent start was in a 42-6 loss to the Springboks at Twickenham in 2008, though he has won 15 caps, his most recent off the bench in the 23-12 defeat in Bloemfontein last weekend after an absence of three years from the team.

"We are expecting a wet and windy old day at Newlands and have elected to play Danny Cipriani ahead of George Ford to give us a left-foot kicking option," Jones said.

Chris Robshaw. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Chris Robshaw. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

"We will need to jump out of the blocks quickly again and make sure we maintain that pressure and make good decisions," he said.

Robshaw, previously a stalwart under Jones, is recalled to the blindside flank position after New Zealand-born Brad Shields fell ill.

Prop Joe Marler replaces Mako Vunipola, who has returned home for family reasons, while Nathan Hughes takes over at No8 from Billy Vunipola, who refractured his arm in last weekend’s loss.

Uncapped lock Jonny Hill is among the replacements.

"We’ve had a really upbeat training week," Jones said.

"We are up for the battle and are going to rip in on Saturday. We want another committed performance where it will be crucial to maintain our composure when the heat is on.

"I’ve been impressed with the fortitude of the squad under Owen Farrell, who is a young captain, and with a number of young players who have stuck to the task," he said.

Reuters

Elton Jantjies is ready for battle at Newlands

Expected wet conditions mean it will be tough for the flyhalf to make impact in dead rubber
Sport
1 day ago

Schalk Brits set for a dramatic recall in Bok jersey

Coach Erasmus is keen to give 37-year-old hooker a run in the third Test against England
Sport
3 days ago

Previous Bok regime comes in for stick

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick and flyhalf Elton Jantjies target the previous Springbok set-up
Sport
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Mercedes gives speed king Lewis Hamilton more ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
SuperSport CEO reaches out to Ashwin Willemse ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Lions giants Whiteley and Marx ease into action ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Elton Jantjies is ready for battle at Newlands
Sport / Rugby
5.
Meghan could join Charles in sport of kings
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.