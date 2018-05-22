The investigation into events around SuperSport rugby analyst Ashwin Willemse’s stunning walkout live on air on Saturday night is still at a preliminary stage‚ the broadcaster says.

Willemse‚ a Springbok wing who played 19 Tests and was a member of the 2007 World Cup-winning squad‚ said on air he "can’t work with people who undermine other people".

The incident has left SuperSport reeling after Minister of Sport and Recreation Tokozile Xasa issued a statement of support for Willemse on Sunday before the broadcaster had a chance to investigate the incident. "This behaviour of entitlement by some white South Africans who continue to think that their whiteness represents better must come to an end‚" Xasa said.

"If it was not for a barbaric, nonsensical apartheid system that privileged them, we could not have implemented [a] quota system to normalise an otherwise abnormal system.

"Willemse is not just a former Springbok player, but in 2003 he was named South African rugby player of the year‚ young player of the year and the players’ player of the year.

"Players like Willemse‚ [Bryan] Habana and [Siya] Kolisi continue to make us proud as a nation and affirm that they are not token players or quota players," the sports minister said.

SuperSport confirmed the investigation‚ but had few details. "SuperSport has noted with concern the events that saw presenter Ashwin Willemse walk out of the SuperSport studio on Saturday evening‚" its statement read.