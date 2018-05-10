Israel Folau once more posts anti-gay sentiments

Sydney — Australian rugby star Israel Folau has once again courted controversy by posting a social media link to a video opposing same-sex marriage and referring to "sexual perversions beyond description".

The devout Christian, one of Australia’s most marketable players, caused a storm in April when he said gay people were destined for hell.

He escaped sanction by sports chiefs, despite Rugby Australia having an inclusion policy to stop discrimination, and a backlash from several high-profile players.

A defiant Folau, 29, last week said he had no regrets and would not back away from his staunch beliefs about homosexuality. In the video posted on his Twitter feed on Tuesday, the late American evangelist David Wilkerson warns against "tolerance" of same-sex marriage in an 11-minute sermon.

"We’re living in a time of unprecedented greed, rampant inequality, sexual perversions beyond description," he said.

It also showed people with rainbow flags, rats caught in traps and clocks ticking.

"With great love I wanted to share this video in the hope that people watch it and think about it," Folau said.

"Jesus is coming back soon … please don’t harden your heart."

He took to Twitter again after a fellow Christian said he should have "love and grace" for everyone, regardless of their sexuality.

