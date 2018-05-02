Former SA Schools captain Salmaan Moerat will lead the Junior Springboks at the forthcoming Under-20 World Championships in France.

The towering lock has already appeared for the Stormers in Super Rugby this season and played for the Junior Boks at the 2017 World Championships in Georgia.

The 2018 tournament takes place in southern France from May 30 to June 17.

Moerat‚ a former Paarl Boys’ High pupil‚ established himself as a fine captain for the SA Schools team in 2016 and has been groomed for this role for two seasons.

He follows in the footsteps of Junior Bok captains such as Handré Pollard and John Smit.

Stormers teammate‚ flyhalf Damian Willemse‚ will offer great support as one of the "senior players" in the group.

Other players with previous World Championship experience are centre Wandisile Simelane‚ loose forward Muller Uys‚ fullback Gianni Lombard‚ scrumhalf Rewan Kruger and hooker Daniel Jooste‚ all of whom were members of the 2017 SA U20 squad that won the bronze medal in Georgia.

Adding to this experience‚ Willemse has been the Stormers’ preferred flyhalf this season.

Utility back Muller du Plessis‚ who was also chosen‚ represented the Springbok Sevens team during the current World Sevens Series.

In total‚ 22 of the players in Junior Bok coach Chean Roux’s 28-man squad also have junior international experience, having represented the SA Schools or SA Schools A teams in the Under-18 International Series.

Every player, with the exception of lock Ruan Vermaak – who is recovering from injury – featured in warm-up matches against Georgia in April.

"This is a talented squad with solid international experience‚ and we are confident in their abilities‚" said Roux.

"We had to make a few tough calls‚ especially after the matches against Georgia‚ but we believe we have a squad worthy of competing against the best U20 teams in the world.

"One can never underestimate the value of playing international rugby at any level‚ so we are pleased that most of the players have worn the green and gold before for both the Junior Springboks and the SA Schools sides."

Roux spoke highly of Moerat and said: "Salmaan is a born leader. He led the Western Province U18 Craven Week team and the SA Schools team‚ and did so with distinction.

"He has been equally influential at our training camps since the squad gathered in February‚ and all of the players have immense respect for him‚ so he was the natural choice as the captain."

The Junior Springboks will continue their preparations for the championship with a three-match tour to the UK‚ following their 48-23 and 55-14 victories against Georgia‚ who they will face in their opening pool match in France.

TimesLIVE