Stormers to avoid hooker, line-out and sinker act

"They were options we have trained for but people got some things wrong. It was the same for the backs earlier in the game. They created opportunities and left them out there. We have to be more clinical.

"In the sheds afterwards the forwards spoke about what happened in the last seven or eight minutes of the match. Pieter-Steph du Toit and a few others were fairly direct."

The Stormers are sweating on the fitness of flyhalf Damian Willemse, who left the field early in the second half on Saturday.

"Damian suffered a haematoma to his quad — he took a big knock‚" Feeney said. "His availability for Saturday depends on how he comes through the next 48 hours.

"If we were playing on Thursday he wouldn’t be able to play so we are going to see how he goes. We will assess him day to day.

"Damian is our starting flyhalf but we have confidence in George Whitehead," said the coach. "He did a reasonable job when he came on against the Waratahs and he will have learnt from that experience."

Facing the Crusaders at the AMI Stadium is a huge challenge for any team‚ but particularly for the Stormers, who suffered a 57-24 loss in the corresponding fixture in 2017. In 10 visits to play the Crusaders‚ the Stormers have never won.

"When you see the Crusaders score 45 points against the Chiefs‚ that gets your attention as a defence coach because that’s a pretty good start‚" Feeney said.

"They looked sharp and scored some good tries and maybe in Ronan O’Gara‚ their new backline coach‚ they are benefiting from a new voice.

"There is no doubt that we are going to have to be up for it on Saturday. "We talked about playing the Crusaders and the boys see it as an opportunity.

"We all know what happened against them last year and it’s in the back of the mind‚ but it’s a challenge," he said.

"We can’t wait to get back down there and show them how we can really play the game," said the coach.

"Of course, we know it will be difficult‚ but hitting them early in the season is a good time because it gives us a chance to assess where we stand with our own processes."

