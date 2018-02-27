Sonny Bill silences squawks about move to Roosters

Wellington — All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams has shot down a report that he is planning a move back to rugby league in 2018 after being told he was not in Steve Hansen’s plans for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The 32-year-old Williams’s playing future has been the subject of intense speculation virtually every year since he walked out on a five-year contract with rugby league’s Canterbury Bulldogs in 2008 to play union in France.

Williams was forced into clarifying his future after a former Sydney Roosters player told an Australian radio station at the weekend that the All Blacks star would join the Australian club in August after the Auckland Blues’ season ended.

"I love being a part of the @BluesRugbyTeam & @AllBlacks," Williams wrote on his Twitter account on Monday. "God willing I’m a part of another successful World Cup Campaign in 2019."

Williams, who played for the Roosters in 2013-2014, is contracted with the Blues and New Zealand Rugby until after the 2019 World Cup.

The Roosters also denied the story.

Reuters