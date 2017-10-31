SA now the front-runner to host Rugby World Cup 2023

"This nomination is confirmation of [our] belief and reward for an outstanding bid in which no detail was too small to be addressed or any question not comprehensively answered," said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux. "We are 100% confident that the commitments we made in our document will be delivered. We will make all of World Rugby proud of SA 2023."

SA had offered the most money of the three candidates with a commitment from the government to exceed the minimum guarantee of £120m ($159b) required by World Rugby, with an additional guarantee of £40m. However, Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi also urged caution ahead of the vote when he spoke to reporters following the publication of the recommendation.

"I am delighted with the way the process has gone so far. We must now be professional and wait 15 days for the final decision," he said. "We do not consider it a mere formality that SA will be awarded the 2023 Rugby World Cup, but the whole rugby world will surely have taken note of the recommendations."

For the Irish, the report will come as a blow as they had been seen in many quarters as the front-runners to host the tournament for the first time. A lot of political capital had been invested in the bid — which had cross-border support from all the Northern Irish political parties and even British Prime Minister Theresa May throwing her support behind it — with Prime Minister Leo Varadkar coming to London for the final presentations last month.

Dick Spring, chairman of the bid and a former international himself, admitted it was "disappointing" but also sounded a defiant note. "There is nothing in the report which is insurmountable and this is certainly not the end of the road. Our team will compete to the final whistle as we bid to turn our historic bid plans into reality."

Bernard Laporte, the president of the French Rugby Federation, believed it was now a two-horse race. The France bid received high marks despite an investigation surrounding Laporte for allegedly putting pressure on the federation’s appeals board to reduce punishments imposed on top 14 side Montpellier, whose owner, Mohed Altrad, is the biggest contributor to the 2023 bid.

"As of today, a final is taking shape in which France and SA will go head to head," said Laporte. "A new match is beginning, and will play out until the sovereign vote on 15 November. In its assessment report, the Rugby World Cup placed #FRANCE2023 in top position on the main criterion: the financial offer and the guarantees."

AFP