Wasps sign Springbok centre Juan De Jongh

London — South African centre Juan de Jongh has agreed to join English Premiership Rugby club Wasps in time for next season. De Jongh currently plays for the Stormers and will finish the South African Super Rugby season before moving to the beaten Premiership finalists.

The 29-year-old has made 19 appearances for the Springboks since his international debut against Wales in June 2010. De Jongh was also a member of the South African Sevens team that won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"I can’t wait to play for such an amazing club as Wasps and am relishing the ultimate challenge that lies ahead," he said on Tuesday. "Wasps have an incredible pedigree and some phenomenal players, and working with everyone there is going to help me improve my game. Hopefully, I can add some experience and energy to an already well-established and talented side and hopefully we can start pushing towards European and Premiership success."

The Wasps were beaten 23-20 by Exeter in the Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday.

AFP