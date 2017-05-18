It is unclear whether the Stormers are on to something or just in denial about their recent form‚ but coach Robbie Fleck and senior player Nizaam Carr feel they are closer to New Zealand teams than recent results indicate.

The Stormers lost 57-24 to the Crusaders‚ 57-14 to the Highlanders and 41-22 to the Hurricanes in consecutive weeks on their recent tour.

That was after they lost 29-16 at home against the Lions. And they now face the Blues at Newlands on Friday.

Despite the team leaking 155 points and 24 tries on their slog through New Zealand‚ Fleck is adamant that they are not as far off as the scoreboard indicates. Carr is of a similar mind.

"In the past four weeks we played against the top four teams in the tournament and three of those matches were away‚ which puts things into some perspective‚" Fleck said.

"It was a tough tour‚ but our biggest disappointment was our loss to the Lions at home. But we are the only team to beat a New Zealand team this year [the Stormers beat the Chiefs 34-26 in round six].