Coetzee adds new faces to training squad

Southern Kings captain Lionel Cronjé and three teammates have been rewarded for their good form with call-ups to the third and final Springbok training camp next week.

Bok coach Allister Coetzee invited Cronjé, openside flank Chris Cloete, No8 Andisa Ntsila and wing Makazole Mapimpi from the Eastern Cape franchise as part of a 39-man group.

Sharks lock Ruan Botha and Stormers wing Dillyn Leyds join five new Lions players in the camp, which takes place in Johannesburg from May 21-23.

Prop Ruan Dreyer, scrumhalf Ross Cronjé, centre Harold Vorster, wing Courtnall Skosan and fullback Andries Coetzee have been added from SA’s Super Rugby pacesetters.

Bulls fullback Warrick Gelant is also included, while veteran hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle is back in the mix as well.

At the conclusion of the camp on May 23, the squad of 31 players for June’s series against France will be announced, as well as the 26-man SA A squad for their matches against the French Barbarians.