SPRINGBOK CAMP
Coetzee adds new faces to training squad
Southern Kings captain Lionel Cronjé and three teammates have been rewarded for their good form with call-ups to the third and final Springbok training camp next week.
Bok coach Allister Coetzee invited Cronjé, openside flank Chris Cloete, No8 Andisa Ntsila and wing Makazole Mapimpi from the Eastern Cape franchise as part of a 39-man group.
Sharks lock Ruan Botha and Stormers wing Dillyn Leyds join five new Lions players in the camp, which takes place in Johannesburg from May 21-23.
Prop Ruan Dreyer, scrumhalf Ross Cronjé, centre Harold Vorster, wing Courtnall Skosan and fullback Andries Coetzee have been added from SA’s Super Rugby pacesetters.
Bulls fullback Warrick Gelant is also included, while veteran hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle is back in the mix as well.
At the conclusion of the camp on May 23, the squad of 31 players for June’s series against France will be announced, as well as the 26-man SA A squad for their matches against the French Barbarians.
Following the announcement, the Bok squad will gather in Plettenberg Bay from May 28-June 4 to continue with preparations for the French series.
No players from the Cheetahs were included as they are on tour in New Zealand. As with the first two camps, there are also no overseas-based players in the training squad, adhering to regulation 9 of World Rugby.
The camp will give Coetzee and his management team a last chance to have a close look at several candidates before the coach announces his first official Bok group of the year.
"As with the previous two camps, this assembly provides another chance for the coaches to cast the net wide and to have another closer look at certain positions," said Coetzee.
"There are again some new faces in the wider group who have shown consistently good form during Super Rugby and the coaches are looking forward to continue with our preparations with the group.
"We will announce the Springbok and SA A squads after the camp and I can honestly say that there are still a number of positions up for grabs."
The SA A squad will play the French Barbarians in two matches, in Durban on June 16 and in Johannesburg on June 23. They will assemble on June 7 in Durban.
TMG Digital
Springbok training squad
Lukhanyo Am, Ruan Botha, Chris Cloete, Andries Coetzee, Lionel Cronjé, Ross Cronjé, Damian de Allende, Lood de Jager, Ruan Dreyer, Jean-Luc du Preez, Thomas du Toit, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Dewaldt Duvenage, Eben Etzebeth, Warrick Gelant, Lizo Gqoboka, Elton Jantjies, Siya Kolisi, Jaco Kriel, Jesse Kriel, Pat Lambie, Dillyn Leyds, Frans Malherbe, Makazole Mapimpi, Lionel Mapoe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Andisa Ntsila, Trevor Nyakane,
Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Jano Vermaak, Harold Vorster, Warren Whiteley
