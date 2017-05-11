Beating Italy would almost guarantee a place in the last eight regardless of the result against the reigning world champions and give SA a quarterfinal against either Ireland‚ Scotland or Japan from pool A.

The Boks’ world ranking dropped from third at the beginning of 2016 to seventh this March‚ which meant that they fell into band two for the draw.

Bok coach Allister Coetzee attended the draw at the Kyoto State Guest House along with officials from the other 11 qualified teams and said he was satisfied with the pool allocation.

"As I said before the draw was made – to us it doesn’t matter who we are drawn against‚ because to win the Rugby World Cup‚ you have to beat the best teams out there‚" said Coetzee.

"The pools consist of five teams each and history shows that you need to win at least three of your four pool matches to be sure of a place in the playoffs. We will focus on our journey towards the RWC 2019 and make sure we are ready.

"We’ve been working hard since arriving back from the 2016 outgoing tour to ensure improved results from now on forward‚ with the Rugby World Cup on the distant horizon.