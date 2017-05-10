Springboks drawn in All Blacks pool for 2019 World Cup
10 May 2017 - 10:58
The Springboks were drawn with world champions New Zealand in Pool B for Rugby World Cup 2019‚ at a ceremony in Kyoto on Wednesday.
Pool A1. Ireland2. Scotland3. Japan4. Europe 15. Play-off winner
Pool B1. New Zealand2. South Africa3. Italy4. Africa 15. Repecharge winner
Pool C1. England2. France3. Argentina4. Americas 15. Oceania 2
Pool D1. Australia2. Wales3. Georgia4. Oceania 15. Americas 2 - TMG Digital/TMG Sport
