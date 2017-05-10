Sport

Springboks drawn in All Blacks pool for 2019 World Cup

10 May 2017 - 10:58 Craig Ray
The All Blacks perform the haka. Picture: Reuters
group of death The All Blacks perform the haka. Picture: Reuters

The Springboks were drawn with world champions New Zealand in Pool B for Rugby World Cup 2019‚ at a ceremony in Kyoto on Wednesday.

Pool A1. Ireland2. Scotland3. Japan4. Europe 15. Play-off winner

Pool B1. New Zealand2. South Africa3. Italy4. Africa 15. Repecharge winner

Pool C1. England2. France3. Argentina4. Americas 15. Oceania 2

Pool D1. Australia2. Wales3. Georgia4. Oceania 15. Americas 2 - TMG Digital/TMG Sport

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Real to attack Atletico, says coach Zinedine ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Rugby World Cup 2023 bid gets state’s full ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Kagiso Rabada aims to stay the course
Sport / Cricket
4.
People ‘afraid to criticise Sharapova’
Sport / Other Sport
5.
What to expect on D-day for cricket and rugby
Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.