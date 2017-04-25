The Blitzboks only need to qualify for the quarter-finals of the last two legs on the HSBC World Sevens Series to win the overall title for the first time since 2009. After a disappointing sixth-place finish in Singapore two weeks ago — the only time they have failed to make the final this season — the Blitzboks need to refocus in the final two legs in Paris and London in May.

They hold a 25-point lead over Fiji at the top of the standings‚ which means the overall title is theirs to lose.

After a spate of injuries there was some good news: play-maker Roscko Speckman will return after missing Hong Kong and Singapore.

Coach Neil Powell said the team just has to retain focus to maintain its assault on the title. "When climbing a mountain‚ if you’re focused on the summit, you’re more than likely going to trip over your next step‚ which is ultimately the most important step you’re taking‚" Powell said on the CONQA group website.

"We can’t focus on the end-goal‚ we can’t allow ourselves to cruise and we can’t get comfortable with the knowledge that all we need is a quarter-final place in the final tournaments," he said. "We’re conscious not to talk about it in the camp. Last year we tripped up towards the latter part of the season and under-performed when we most needed to step up. A large part of that is down to how we spoke too much about the overall World Series and lost focus."

Powell said the team had learned from this and is doing its best not to make the same mistakes again.

"The World Series is just a collection of individual tournaments that are themselves a collection of individual matches," he said. "And those individual matches are made up of a collection of plays and movements. If we focus on getting those individual plays right, by remembering and sticking to our processes‚ we tend to be successful."

Powell confirmed that it was this "philosophy" that got the team to where winning the title is within its grasp: "We’re not thinking big picture because we haven’t all season. Why start now?"

